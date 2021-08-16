Valenzuela doctor uses sign language to explain COVID-19 vaccination

By
Ma. Alena O. Castillo
-
August 16, 2021 - 7:11 PM
247
Valenzuela City
A screenshot of a doctor communicating with a deaf resident using sign language. (Valenzuela City)

A doctor from the Valenzuela City Vaccination (VCVAx) on Friday used sign language wit a deaf resident during her screening procedures for COVID-19 vaccination at Pasolo Elementary School.

Before getting a COVID-19 jab, individuals are required to undergo on-site screening to ensure that they are qualified to get vaccinated. 

Twitter users praised and thanked VCVax Dr. Macy Mananghaya for her service.

“I encourage everyone to learn FSL (Filipino Sign Language) or ESL (English Sign Language). It’s very helpful, it also connects us to them. Patience is needed in learning one. Love this,” another user said. 

“Grabe… We should all aspire to be at [this] level of inclusivity! Lodicakes,” a user added.

“Nakakatuwa naman ito, sana lahat ng vaccinated area sa Pilipinas may ganito din para sa mga kapatid na’tin katulad nila,” another user shared. 

American Sign Language is expressed by movements of the hands and face.

It is the primary language of many North Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing and is used by many hearing people as well, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Last June 16, the city government launched its night-shift vaccination at Pasolo Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for A4 workers who cannot leave their posts during business hours.

Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20. 

As of August 12, around 12 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR