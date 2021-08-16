Valenzuela doctor uses sign language to explain COVID-19 vaccination

A doctor from the Valenzuela City Vaccination (VCVAx) on Friday used sign language wit a deaf resident during her screening procedures for COVID-19 vaccination at Pasolo Elementary School.

Before getting a COVID-19 jab, individuals are required to undergo on-site screening to ensure that they are qualified to get vaccinated.

WATCH: One of our VCVax doctors, Dr. Macy Mananghay screens a resident at Pasolo Elementary School using sign language. Before getting a COVID-19 jab, individuals must undergo the on-site screening to make sure they are qualified to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/yzJqqaF1ec — valenzuelacity (@valenzuelacity) August 13, 2021

Twitter users praised and thanked VCVax Dr. Macy Mananghaya for her service.

Rough translation 🤟🏻

"bakuna" ➡️ then spelled "Moderna"

"I'm Doc Macy, I'll help u today"

"Do u understand?"

"Bring these over there, wait for a few minutes"

"Yes, I'll help you, wait there" https://t.co/EfgDf5WfGG — Kath Matinong (@kathleenericaa) August 13, 2021

“I encourage everyone to learn FSL (Filipino Sign Language) or ESL (English Sign Language). It’s very helpful, it also connects us to them. Patience is needed in learning one. Love this,” another user said.

“Grabe… We should all aspire to be at [this] level of inclusivity! Lodicakes,” a user added.

“Nakakatuwa naman ito, sana lahat ng vaccinated area sa Pilipinas may ganito din para sa mga kapatid na’tin katulad nila,” another user shared.

American Sign Language is expressed by movements of the hands and face.

It is the primary language of many North Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing and is used by many hearing people as well, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Last June 16, the city government launched its night-shift vaccination at Pasolo Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for A4 workers who cannot leave their posts during business hours.

Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.

As of August 12, around 12 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March.