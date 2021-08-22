Despite major upset, Pacquiao’s supporters cheer for him, citing a still-impressive boxing career

Sen. Manny Pacquiao‘s supporters continued to rally behind him following his loss to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas in their welterweight match on Saturday night, August 21.

Ugas, a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics, defended his title as WBA “super” welterweight champion with a unanimous decision.

The judges’ scores were 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112 in favor of Ugas, who only agreed to step in the ring at less than two weeks’ short notice.

Pacquiao was supposed to fight against WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. However, Spence figured in an eye injury, prompting him to withdraw at the last minute.

Despite being the underdog, Ugas successfully defeated the 42-year-old boxer, who was clearly the crowd favorite at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Following his win, the younger 35-year-old Olympian said via a translator: “Now the plan is to unify the title. Everyone said he was the champion, now they know who the real champion is.”

Thank you, Manny

Amid the celebration of Ugas’ stunning victory, Pacquiao’s supporters still cheered for him for putting up a good boxing match despite his age.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen was among those who highlighted his still unmatched record to date.

“Pacquiao fought with a lot of heart showing what one can do even at his age. Still the pride of Filipinos for the boxing records he has achieved,” Leonen wrote.

“Pacquiao is 42 and went 12 rounds with someone much younger! Well done Pacman!” another user wrote.

“You will always and forever be a legend in boxing. You are still our champ, Manny Pacquiao,” another user commented.

Some of them, meanwhile, hoped Pacquiao would retire after this, citing an already impressive career in his lifetime.

“I think Freddie Roach will tell Pacquiao to retire & both of them will retire together. If he retires it’s been a hell of a career for the Pacman,” one user said.

“It’s time for you to retire, Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Thank you for giving pride to the Philippines,” another user said.

Others, meanwhile, expressed a more critical view of the event.

“He fought for himself and for his personal gain. Pacquiao took the fight because it had value for his political advantage, win or lose. Stay vigilant and critical,” visual artist Kerwin King said.

Pacquiao is still the only fighter who holds major titles for the past four decades or since his first world title in 1998.

He’s also the only boxer to earn 12 world titles in eight weight divisions. These are welterweight, featherweight, junior welterweight, junior middleweight, junior featherweight, lightweight, flyweight and junior lightweight.

Following the loss against Ugas, his record is still impressive at 62-8-2.