Spotted: Manila dolomite beach cardboard notice announcing temporary closure

From arch to cardboard?

Pictures of a cardboard notice announcing the temporary closure of the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach gained traction after it was posted by a news outlet.

On Friday, Rappler shared photos of the notice that were placed at the fence of the beach nourishment project as it closes from October 29 until November 3 in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day or “Undas.”

The notice reads “BAY WALK CLOSED TEMPORY [temporarily].”

The post also made its way to r/Philippines, a Reddit subreddit dedicated to the Philippines and Filipinos. It has earned 100% upvotes so far.

The cardboard notice caught online Filipinos’ attention who recalled how much the project costs in relation to the advisory.

“P600M+ project and they can’t afford a decent sign,” an online user from Facebook commented.

“Walang budget for a proper signage?” another Facebook user wrote with an emoji of a grinning face in sweatdrops.

“Gumatos ng billions tapos ganito lang e po-post, halos ‘di mapapasin sa entrada ng Manila Bay Dolomite,” a different Filipino commented.

Last month, an arch was installed at the entrance of the dolomite beach with its official name. It previously drew flak for its perceived similarities to cemetery entrances.

Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said that the dolomite beach might be closed even after the “Undas” season for additional improvement works.

“DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda told me that it is a decision to be made by Secretary (Roy) Cimatu — there is a possibility that after Undas, they will still keep the dolomite beach closed until such time that they have completed with the expansion,” he was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The opening of the dolomite beach last weekend drew 121,000 individuals on Sunday alone and alarmed Filipinos and officials due to the breach of the COVID-19 minimum public health protocols.

The ground commander of the Manila Bay Task Force has been sacked after the overcrowding incidents.