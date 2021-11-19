‘Hanggang sa muling pagkikita’: Heartbreaking note from resto’s regular guest goes viral

A popular breakfast joint tugged some heartstrings after it shared a photo of a note a customer left for his or her lost loved one.

Kanto Freestyle Breakfast, a restaurant known for its affordable breakfast meals, shared this photo on Facebook on Wednesday, November 17.

Kanto’s Facebook page also extended well wishes to the customer who left the note at the table.

“One of our regular guests left this heartbreaking note at the store today,” it said.

“It has been our pleasure to be a part of your love story. May you find comfort in the happy memories that you and Alex had at Kanto Freestyle Breakfast,” it added.

In the photo, the note was addressed to a certain Alex.

“Oh ayan, tinupad ko na isang usapan natin na magkakape ulit dito sa kanto, kaso ako nalang. Paalam mahal ko…hanggang sa muli nating pagkikita. Salamat sa lahat ng alaala dito sa kanto. Rest in peace, my loves,” the note read.

The post soon circulated around Facebook with more than 1,000 shares and 8,700 reactions.

Most of the reactions or 6,000 of them are crying emojis, 1,300 are care emojis and 780 plus are heart emojis.

The comments section was also filled with sad emojis and GIFs as well as messages on how moved they were by the farewell letter.

“I realized there’s untouched coffee and pancakes. The person must have really bought some for Alex to fulfill the promise. Huhuhuhu. I’m so sad,” one Facebook user said.

Others also added how much they missed visiting the restaurant.

“We never forget the memories…well, Alex…She will be always with you… Kantoo.. I miss you…the chocnut ganache on your pancakes, chicken and deep fried oreos. Keep up your good work. Once I’m in Manila… I will visit you, for now, province life” one Facebook user commented.

“I miss this place. Been years since I’ve been. Pag umuwi ako to visit ito una ko puntahan ulit. Great people and really good food always,” another online user wrote.

Kanto Freestyle Breakfast has branches in different parts of Metro Manila.

This include stores in Kapitolyo in Pasig City as well as branches in Makati and Taguig cities.