Miss World PH Tracy Maureen Perez empowers single parents in ‘Beauty with a purpose’ vid

Philippines’ bet Tracy Maureen Perez for Miss World 2021 showcased her advocacy of helping single parents support their families in her video presentation for “Beauty with a Purpose.”

The Beauty with a Purpose is a charity initiative that allows candidates to choose or feature advocacy projects in line with the competition.

It was launched by Miss World CEO Julia Morley in 1972.

Miss World 2021 released videos of candidates introducing their Beauty with a Purpose projects on November 30.

In her video, Perez shared how her late mother who was a single parent became her inspiration when growing up.

“Growing up with just me and my mom, I’ve seen how challenging it was for her to singlehandedly raise our little yet beautiful family. Despite all the problems, she always had this reassuring smile on her face reminding that everything was going to be okay,” she said.

Perez then recalled how she grieved for her mother when the latter passed away 11 years ago.

It was only when Perez met with other single moms that she found her purpose again.

“When I lost her 11 years ago, I lost a huge part of myself. I lost my direction even. But getting to know other single mothers just like my mom brought me back on track,” Perez said.

“My personal story is the very inspiration of my life-long commitment to honor my mother’s sacrifices by standing in the front lines for solo parents, gather like-minded people who believe in this cause and amplify our purpose all across the world,” she added.

As of writing, the video garnered more than 12,300 views on the video-sharing platform.

The official page of Miss World Philippines also promoted the video on its page.

“Para Kay Nanay: A Single Mother’s Journey to Love. Our Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez’s Beauty with a Purpose video is now out at the Miss World Official YouTube Channel,” read the post.

The local organization also encouraged Perez’ supporters to vote for her through Miss World’s website and the Mobstar mobile application.

Perez’s video on single parents touched many hearts online

In the comments section, they praised the candidate for empowering them in her charity project.

“Teary eyed while watching this. Tracy, whatever the result may be, know that you already won the hearts of all the people who saw your passion and dedication. We are already beyond proud. We’re grateful that you are the one who represents the Philippines in Miss World. Mabuhay at mahal ka namin,” one YouTube user said.

“I was raised by mom, seeing this made me cry a lot. Tracy, God sees your honesty and dedication. You are a living proof that whatever the result, you already won the hearts of many people who are willing to support your journey,” another YouTube user wrote.

The coronation night of the 70th edition of Miss World will be held on December 17 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.