Miss Universe PH 2021 titleholders call for donations for malnourished Filipino children

Miss Universe Philippines is calling for donations to help feed malnourished children in the country.

MUP 2021 titleholders, including Philippines’ bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez, made this appeal to their supporters in a video uploaded on December 1.

Gomez joined the following MUP beauty queens featured in the video.

Victoria Vincent Velasquez, MUP Charity 2021

Katrina Jayne Dimaranan, MUP Tourism 2021

Maureen Christa Wroblewitz, MUP first runner-up

Steffi Rose Aberasturi, MUP second runner-up

In the short video, the MUP beauties took turns telling the public about the state of malnutrition of children in the country.

“The number of stunted children that have been recorded in the Philippines has already reached 3.6 million,” Dimaranan said.

“And every day, 95 children die because of malnutrition. They don’t deserve this,” Wroblewitz said.

“Every child has the right to live and deserves a better and healthier life. You can help make it happen,” Aberasturi said.

Gomez then announced that MUP partnered with Save the Children Philippines, a long-running child rights organization in the country, for this campaign called “Hope for their Future.”

“Through the partnership between Miss Universe Philippines and Save the Children Philippines, we are working to provide children with access to nutritious meals and quality health services,” she said.

Dimaranan then added: “For the last 40 years, Save the Children has been delivering programs for and with children in the Philippines and your donations can enable them to help even more children.”

In the post, MUP stated that the public could course their donations through this link: bit.ly/HopeForTheirFuture.

“We are in the top 10 countries with the most number of children suffering from malnutrition. We need to change this. Find out how you can help. #HopeForTheirFuture #Save the Children Philippines #Miss Universe Philippines,” it said.

Save the Children said the donations could fund the ingredients for healthy meals of children as well as the following equipment that they could use in their training:

Body Mass Index (BMI) calculators

Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) tapes

Child length mats

The public can donate one-time “gifts” of varying amounts to children.

The organization provided an infographic informing donors on what their financial aid could provide for children.

It also enumerated the benefits children would receive:

A donation of as little as P500 will help the work against hunger

A donation of P1,600 will provide a chlid with two months of meals, plus an initial assessment of his/her nutritional status.

“Costs may vary depending on location. Donations will be pooled for optimum impact for children and families,” Save the Children said in the post.

The Hope for their Future charity program will run for three months and targets to help at least 3,000 children.

Meanwhile, Gomez, who won the MUP crown last September, is currently in Israel for the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

The grand coronation is slated on December 12.

RELATED: Israel to host Miss Universe contest despite Omicron