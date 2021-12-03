How Samantha Panlilio stood out in swimsuit competition at Miss Grand 2021

A clip of Miss Grand International Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio during the swimsuit round of the pageant’s preliminary competition gained online traction for her performance.

A pageant fan on Tuesday shared a portion of the Miss Grand International 2021 bets strutting on stage as a group before they presented themselves individually to the judges.

The clip, which could be seen in the 1:39:14-mark of the preliminary video uploaded on YouTube, showed Panlilio solely raising her arm and then gesturing with a finger.

All of them moved towards the direction she was pointing at, briefly stopped, and then went back across the stage.

Filipinos noticed Panlilio’s moment and quipped about her being their “leader” due to her gesture.

“Imagine her being the smallest pero she manage to stand out!! She’s indeed the leader of this squad, SamPan [Samantha Panlilio] be like, ‘girls doon tayo pupunta!!'” a Twitter user who uploaded a snippet of the swimsuit round commented.

The video has earned more than 34,000 views as of this writing.

“Small but she’s the alpha queen chz (choz),” another online user wrote.

“Follow the leader,” a different fan said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“SamPan be like, LADIES DUN TAYO SA RIGHHHHHT! Hahahahaha!” exclaimed another Twitter user.

Panlilio’s individual swimsuit performance also earned laudatory remarks from fellow beauty queens Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 Francesca Taruc and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Taruc wrote a series of fire emojis while Lastimosa wrote the following with clapping emojis: “She’s like dancing to the music. My kind of girl.”

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title in its beauty pageant history.

The coronation of the Miss Grand International 2021 is slated on December 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.