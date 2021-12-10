In Miss Universe intro video, Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares how volleyball changed her life

Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez shared personal bits about herself to the Miss Universe platform in her introduction video for the pageant.

Miss Universe Organization shared the three-minute-long introduction video on YouTube on Monday and on its Facebook page on Friday.

Gomez, who is eyeing to win the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, shared that she was raised by a single mother.

“I was raised by a single mom and she had quite a hard time managing our household,” the Cebuana beauty said.

She also shared the significance of volleyball in her life as it helped funded her education in high school and college, citing she managed to earn an athletic scholarship.

“Being a part of the volleyball varsity team is not just something I take as an achievement, but it is something that really changed my life for the better because I was able to help my mom in some way and I was able to make her proud,” the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 said.

The 26-year-old beauty queen did not disclose her school but she used to be a volleybelle for University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu.

She is taking up Bachelor of Arts major in Mass Communications which was halted in the meantime as she focuses on community development work and pageantry.

Aside from her volleyball stint, Gomez also shared that she is a member of the Philippine Navy Marines where she was challenged by the physical trainings.

Towards the end of her intro video, the Cebuana beauty said she is thankful that the Philippines is supportive of sending a member of an LGBT group which considers a “big deal.”

“It’s a big deal because we are here to give positivity and be an inspiration especially to the young children who are looking up to us — that they can be whoever they want to be when they grow up,” she said.

Gomez is set to compete against more than 70 others at the 70th edition of Miss Universe which would be held in Israel.

