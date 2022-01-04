Manila’s Sta. Maria Goretti Church closed due to COVID-19

Another Catholic parish church in Manila has been temporarily closed after some of its personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sta. Maria Goretti Parish Church and its office in the city’s Paco district will be “totally closed” to the public from Jan. 3 until January 15 to give way for the disinfection of the area.

Its parish priest, Fr David Concepcion, made the announcement Monday after two of the parish’s staff contracted COVID-19.

“For the duration of the closure, thorough disinfection and intense sanitation will be undertaken,” Fr. Concepcion said.

The Masses, he said, will continue to be livestreamed at 7:00 a.m. from Monday to Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday on the parish’s Facebook page.

“There will be no communion outside the Mass,” the priest added.

The National Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus earlier announced temporary closure after a priest and three of its staff also contracted COVID-19.

The shrine, which is located inside the Malacañang Palace complex, will be closed to the public until Jan. 14.

The Quiapo Church also closed its doors to the public starting on Monday amid the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

No public Masses will be held inside the church, which will undergo massive disinfection until January 6.

The church will reopen on January 7, two days before the feast of the Black Nazarene.

