‘Livestream please?’ Filipino fans clamor after ‘When We Were Young’ Fest line up announcement

“Make this available online.”

This was the request of several music fans in the Philippines who are hopeful that they could witness the coming “When We Were Young” Festival in the United States.

Live Nation Entertainment, an American events promoter, on Wednesday announced a punk rock festival called “When We Were Young” to be headlined by hit-makers My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

The massive event slated Oct. 22, 2022 will held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in the US.

Presale of tickets will begin this Friday, January 21.

Other artists in the lineup include:

Avril Lavigne

Dashboard Confessional

Boys Like Girls

Bring Me the Horizon

Bright Eyes

A Day to Remember

Jimmy Eat World

Saosin

The All American Rejects

Taking Back Sunday

The Used

Alkaline Trio

We the Kings

Official pages of some of the acts also shared the announcement in their respective accounts.

Local entertainment pages soon picked this up and shared the poster to their followers.

The Philippine Concerts captioned its post with: “Seriously, this is real! 12 hours of emo/pop-punk nostalgia fest on October 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.”



Manila Concert Scene, on the other hand, described the participating artists as an “intense lineup.”

“NEWS: Take a look on this intense lineup for When We Were Young Festival headlined by top rock groups in the ’00s such as My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne and a lot more,” read the post.

A surge of collective excitement and nostalgia immediately filled social media.

The phrase “When We Were Young” reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines with over 60,000 tweets under its belt.

Amid these reactions, some Filipino users hoped the event would be live-streamed online for international fans like them.

Manila Concert Scene joined fans in making this request to the organizers.

“We’re hoping for a global livestream of this festival (for us, outside the US lol),” its comment said.

“We International fans wishing for an online streaming,” another Facebook user said.

Others were dismayed that they won’t be able to witness the festival.

“Emo kids where u atttt??!!! It sucks kasi ang layo and i’m just too good for broke meh,” one Facebook user said.

Some also quipped about their teenage and emo years as the festival lineup made them nostalgic.

“Time to pull out the colored skinny jeans and cut your bangs,” a Facebook user commented.

They also shared GIFs and photos of early 2000s punk rock outfits and hairstyles that they will wear.

When We Were Young Fest outfit check. pic.twitter.com/tzhlSf1xsq — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) January 19, 2022

Here are the ticket prices per seat posted on the official website: