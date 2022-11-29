Enchanted Kingdom to welcome guests during music fest weekend in December

A theme park venue of an upcoming music festival will be open to the public and non-ticket holders of music fest this weekend.

Organizers of Salo Salo Fest, a music festival which will be held at the Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna announced changes to the event on November 24.

The three-day event will run from December 2 to 4.

Salo Salo Fest organizers posted their announcement on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have made the decision with the Enchanted Kingdom to open the park publicly during the festival weekend (December 2, 3, and 4),” their statement reads.

“We apologize for the sudden change, but we are still committed to providing you with the best possible festival experience,” it added.

Because of these changes, the organizers opened their refund option for those who choose not to attend the festival anymore.

“We fully understand that this does not meet your expectations as previously announced, so we are allowing a refund option if you choose to no longer attend. Thank you for your understanding and we still hope to see you at Salo-Salo Fest,” they said.

Refunds and other concerns can be emailed to the organizers via [email protected].

Salo Salo Fest also accompanied the advisory with a series of graphics that showed different types of tickets that can be availed to access both the festival and the rides of the theme park.

Moreover, the organizers also assured attendees that even if the park will be open to the public, the three concert stages will be gated and exclusive to them.

Enchanted Kingdom also issued the same announcement on November 13.

“We heard you! Due to popular demand, we’re now OPEN this DECEMBER 2-4, 2022!” the park management said.

“Everyone including both pre-booked and walk-in #EnchantedKingdom guests as well as our loyal #EKsperienceTheMagicCard members can enjoy the Park’s rides and attractions during these dates,” it added.

The theme park goers can now choose to watch Salo Salo Festival shows at the venue if they purchase park and concert ticket bundles.

Links and details on where to purchase the ticket bundles are provided in its post.

How guests, ticket holders reacted

The announcement on changes on the music fest garnered different reactions.

The well-loved theme park being open to guests was welcomed by those who planned to visit its attractions during the weekend.

Other online users also tagged their friends and invited them to witness the concerts at the same time.

“Tara na guys,” one Facebook user said.

“Niceeee open n ulit,” another Facebook user commented.

Several ticket holders of Salo Salo Fest, however, expressed frustration over the change.

It was originally promoted that Enchanted Kingdom will be exclusive to music festival goers.

“Sana inaayos niyo desisyon nyo sa buhay. Di yan ang una niyong release. E di sana hindi kami nakipagbardagulan pagbili online ng ticket,” one Facebook user said.

“Kala pa naman namin solo ng concert goers ang enchanted. Corny,” another Facebook user commented.

Others were still wishful that organizers will retract this new decision.

“Salo-Salo Fest what if ibalik niyo sa dati? wala namang mawawala,” one Facebook user said.

Salo Salo Fest was promoted as the country’s first-ever theme park music festival on September 13.

Its three-day run has an impressive lineup of both veteran and rising artists and musical acts in the Philippines.