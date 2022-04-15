PSA: These theme parks are open on Easter Sunday

Two large amusement parks will be open for visitors in time for the Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 17.

Enchanted Kingdom and Star City posted their Holy Week schedules on Facebook.

EK, a long-running theme park in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, re-shared its previous advisory that the park and their offices will be closed from April 11 to 15 in observance of Holy Week 2022.

Operations will resume on April 16 and 17 or on Black Saturday and on Easter Sunday.

Their operating hours will be from 11 am to 8 pm.

“Please be reminded of our SCHEDULE this APRIL 11 – 18, 2022 in observance of this year’s #HolyWeek and plan your visits accordingly. Have a blessed and magical weEK ahead everyone,” their post reads.

Star City also advised their patrons on April 4 ahead of the Holy Week traditions.

In an advisory, the theme park’s management said they will only resume operations on Sunday, April 17.

“In observance of the Lenten Season, Star City will be closed from Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday, April 14-16, 2022,” Star City said.

“Regular operations will resume on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022,” it added.

Both EK and Star City have become regular hangout places among Filipinos and popular destinations for tourists for many years since the late 90s.

EK opened to the public on October 19, 1995.

Star City in Pasay City, on the other hand, started off as a small attraction for children at a fair called the Toys and Gifts Fair at the Philippine Center for International Trade and Exhibitions in 1991.

They were closed off from visitors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Star City, in particular, was shut down after being nearly gutted by a massive fire in October 2019.

EK reopened again in November 2021 amid the more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Star City’s opening was delayed. It announced its much-awaited reopening in February 2022.

