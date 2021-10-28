Nostalgia over Enchanted Kingdom throwback photos as it marks 26 years

Patrons of Enchanted Kingdom reminisced fun memories at the popular theme park following its 26-year anniversary celebration.

A Reddit user posted October 28 photos of Enchanted Kingdom when it was still under construction.

“Enchanted Kingdom’s construction phase. Taken from their official Instagram post,” the user said.

EK’s Instagram page posted these photos on October 19 to mark their 26-year anniversary.

The theme park in Sta. Rosa, Laguna opened to the public on Oct. 19, 1995.

“Celebrating 26 YEARS of providing magical experiences to the Filipino people! (heart emojis) Thank you and hoping to see you all very soon here at #EnchantedKingdom!” the caption read.

In the Reddit post, users recalled memories they made with loved ones at Enchanted Kingdom over the years.

They shared how much they missed the fireworks display, rides, themed zones and snacks inside the park.

“Lumipat kami ng Sta. Rosa from Manila just because nakuha sa trabaho ang tito ko jan. Every week yata nandyan kami mula nung nag-open. Tanaw na tanaw yung fireworks nila tuwing closing sa bahay namin. Tinuro nya sakin san ung mga rigged games sa arcade para manalo hahaha. The best yung Rialto saka yung hotdog nilang spiral. OP, you got me right in the feels,” one user said.

“I still remember the first time I went here back in the mid 90’s. Blockbuster yung pila. 2 rides lang nasakyan ko buong araw, Anchor’s Away and Flying Fiesta,” another user wrote.

“I remember our whole class collected Ovaltine’s candy sachet just to go for free in Enchanted Kingdom. Good old times. When kahit hindi kayo magkakasundo sundo sa room pero kapag may common goal nagtutulungan pa din…and in the end…lahat kami nag enjoy sa Enchanted Kingdom,” another user recalled.

Enchanted Kingdom was among the tourist attractions that had been temporarily closed when the national government imposed strict lockdowns in March 2020.

Last October, it was reopened as a COVID-19 vaccination facility in partnership with the City Government of Sta. Rosa.

Due to the recent easing of restrictions in the province, Enchanted Kingdom issued guidelines for its reopening to the public for leisure on November 6.

They will be open from Saturday to Sunday at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Subject to the government’s announcements/changes in restrictions,” their post read.

They also released infographics on the health protocols that will be implemented to visitors, such as: