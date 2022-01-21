Baguio, Ilagan named ASEAN clean tourist cities for 2022

The cities of Baguio, the country’s summer capital and Ilagan, Isabela were recently awarded for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations clean cities for 2022.

Aside from these, several Philippine hotels and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Convention and Exhibition) venues also earned recognition at the 2022 ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards.

Here’s a rundown of the awardees:

Best in ASEAN Green Hotel Award for 2022

Nobu Hotel

Nuwa Hotel

Hyatt Regency

Conrad Manila

Top five ASEAN MICE Venue Award for meeting room category

Conrad Manila’s Forbes Ballroom

Quest Plus Conference Center Clark’s Magellan Ballroom

Baguio Country Club’s William Cameron Forbes Ballroom

Astoria Palawan’s Mangrove Conference Convention Center

Widus (Clark Marriott Hotel) Marriott Grand Ballroom.

MICE Venue awardees exhibition venue category

The World Trade Center in Metro Manila

Cordillera Convention hall in Baguio City

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat last Tuesday said recognition of these cities and hotels is a “reflection of the commitment of the industry to maintain the highest standards of tourism despite the pandemic.”

Likewise, she said this shows the country’s strong commitment to uphold the best tourism standards. The Philippines has been positioning the country to become a destination of MICE.

In April this year, the country is set to host World Travel & Tourism Council’s 21st Global Summit.

The event was moved to April 20 to 22, 2022, a month after its original date.

“The current health crisis is a bane of the industry. Nevertheless, local tourism offices and our stakeholders aren’t backing down from this. By collaborating to help find solutions, they have proven that they can adapt despite the current limitations on their operations,” Puyat said.