Rundown: Facts-based ‘predictions’ for 2022, according to science org

Fact-based predictions?

A science organization did just that when it shared some of its so-called predictions for the year 2022.

ScienceKonek, a people-oriented science organization, said these predictions will come true “100%.”

On Tuesday, the organization posted a quote card in honor of the Lunar New Year.

“Since marami ang nagbabahagi ng mga hula, narito naman po ang ilan sa aming mga nakikita na mangyayari sa taong 2022. Tandaan na ito ay gabay lamang!” it quipped on social media on Tuesday.

Feng Shui experts are known to release Chinese zodiac forecasts based on the 12 animal signs and how they will be affected by the ruling animal. For this year, it’s the Water Tiger.

The organization listed the following as its “predictions”:

A tropical cyclone will affect the Philippines in 2022, especially during July to December.

Some areas of Luzon will experience earthquakes. Tremors will also be likely felt in Mindanao as well.

Warm temperatures will once again prevail in the country by the time March rolls in.

A known personality will pass away this year. Lots of people will cry.

The moon will turn red for a while in November.

The organization in a comment shared links to reports—both from government agencies and news outlets—for each claim it posted.

“Ang mga ‘prediksyon’ na aming inilabas ay base sa mga palagian namang nagaganap, ayon sa agham,” it said.

For the first claim, the group linked a webpage from state weather bureau Pagasa which said that the country is visited “with an average of 20 TCs (tropical cyclones)” per year.

“Nasa humigit-kumulang 20 bagyo ang pumapasok o nabubuo sa loob ng PAR kada taon—lalo na simula sa buwan ng Hulyo,” ScienceKonek said.

PAR stands for Philippine Area of Responsibility, the smallest and innermost monitoring domain whose boundary is closest to the archipelagic country.

For the second claim, the group linked a news report quoting Phivolcs which said that the country normally tallies about 20 earthquakes per day.

This is because the country is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

“Nasa humigit-kumulang 20 lindol ang naitatala sa bansa kada araw. Taun-taon ay may ilang lindol ang nararamdaman o malakas,” the science organization said.

For the third claim, a webpage from Pagasa was linked which discusses the climate in the country.

The state weather bureau said that the humidity is “especially uncomfortable during March to May” because this is when the temperatures attain their maximum levels.

“Ang mainit na tagtuyo sa bansa ay kadalasang nagsisimula sa buwan ng Marso at mas nagiging mas ramdam sa buwan ng Mayo,” ScienceKonek noted.

The fourth claim, which talks about a death of a known personality, was linked to a webpage of the Philippine Statistics Authority featuring reports on death statistics.

According to its 2020 report, the country logged an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day. This translates to 70 deaths per hour.

“Higit sa 1,000 katao ang naitatalang nasasawi sa Pilipinas kada araw, at taun-taon naman ay may mga sikat na personalidad ang nasasawi,” the science organization said.

For the fifth claim, the group noted that a total lunar eclipse will happen on Nov. 8, 2022, in which the moon will appear to be red in color.

According to timeanddate.com, Manila will have a maximum view of the phenomenon at 6:59 p.m.

“This total lunar eclipse is fully visible in Manila. The total lunar eclipse is sometimes called a blood moon, as the Moon turns red,” the website said.