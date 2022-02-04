‘Time limit for answers too short,’ viewers observe during presidential forum

Viewers criticized the time restraints implemented to the presidential bets during the much-anticipated Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) presidential Forum on Friday, February 4.

The forum, titled “Panata sa Bayan,” was made accessible via live-streaming on social media and free television. It started promptly at 9 am.

Five of the presidential candidates participated in the event. These are the following:

Labor Leader Leody De Guzman

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson

Sen. Manny Pacquiao

Vice President Leni Robredo

During the question-and-answer round of the forum, some viewers perceived the time limit for the electoral bets too short and limited for competent and sensible responses.

They also questioned why members of the panelists were the ones who consume most of the time given.

“The KBP Presidential Forum’s method of Q&A is not practical for the candidate’s end. The panelists tend to ask lengthy questions and even raise a follow-up. 1 minute is not enough for a concrete and understandable answer. Time allotment should be longer for the candidates,” a Twitter said.

“I was expecting a good setup for the #KBPForum today. It’s frustrating to listen while the timer is on whenever the member of the panels ask for ffup questions. Also, why allot 1min. per presidential candidate when the members of the panel consume most of the time?” another Twitter user commented.

One Twitter user quipped not being able to understand some parts of the bets’ answers.

Me, trying to process what the presidentiables are saying during the Presidential Forum because they sounded like they are rapping due to time restraints.#AngatLahatKayLeni#KBPForum #PanataNgBayan pic.twitter.com/YtRArzdLRj — Jim RN|PH (@JimGumboc) February 4, 2022

Others also suggested that the timer should be paused during follow-up questions.

“I think the timer should be stopped when the panelist[s] are asking questions. #KBPForum,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Pause the time during follow-up question!” another Twitter user commented.

Presidential forum format, rules

The program opened with the presidential candidates presenting their platforms to the electorate.

They were given five minutes for this segment.

Then, in the Q&A period, the time given was shorter.

They were only allotted one minute to respond and speak before the panelists.

This time limit also covered the follow-up or additional questions of some members of the panel.

Because of this, there were instances when the presidential candidates were unable to respond because they ran out of time.

Before a short break, CNN Philippines Rico Hizon reminded the candidates and panelists.

“Paalala muli. May isang minuto lang ang ating mga candidate para sumagot. No follow-up questions,” Hizon said.

Hizon and Karen Davila were the moderators of the forum.

A similar case

Boy Abunda also previously received similar criticisms for his interview series called “2022 Presidential One-On-One Interviews with Boy Abunda.”

Social media users criticized him for his habit of interrupting presidential aspirants, especially Robredo, while they were answering with limited time.

Last January 22, four presidential candidates Moreno, Lacson, Pacquiao and Robredo also attended GMA Network’s “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews” moderated by multi-awarded journalist Jessica Soho.

Soho and her team drew praises for raising many pressing questions to the aspirants.

Her colleagues in the media industry also commended them for the issues and controversies they tackled during their program.