It’s a sign: Bar chairperson quips candidates can now have love lives after exams

Bar chairperson Marvic Leonen jokingly said that law students can now have a love life after the 2020-2021 Bar examinations concluded on Sunday.

The Supreme Court magistrate on Monday tweeted that Bar candidates can now embark in a romantic relationship after studying for the exams which will determine if they are eligible to become a lawyer.

“Pwede na pong mag jowa. #BestBarEver2020_21,” Leonen wrote.

“Jowa” is a Filipino slang used to refer to someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend.

Leonen’s post amused the local Twitter community, particularly those in the field of law.

“This is a Sign,” a Filipino wrote in response.

“We submit, Your Honor,” another Twitter user quipped.

“Now accepting applicants,” a different online user said with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“(Because) law school issa (is a) jealous mistress,” quipped another Filipino. It is a reference to law students who are known to have limited free time outside class since they spend most of it reading and studying up on cases.

The 2020/2021 Bar Examinations was held on February 4 and 6.

It was the first digitalized and localized exams in its history.

The recent Bar also had the biggest batch of candidates as well since the exams was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.