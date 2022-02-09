Throwing shade? ‘Starting All Over Again’ scene featuring Toni Gonzaga resurfaces amid controversial hosting

The social media pages of a micro-cinema in Quezon City posted a screengrab from a 2014 movie that starred Toni Gonzaga following her stint as host of a campaign event.

On Tuesday, February 8, Cinema Centenario shared an image from the drama-comedy “Starting Over Again” of a confrontation scene between Toni’s character Ginny Gonzales and the character of Iza Calzado, Patty de Guia.

“Ang lungkot-lungkot siguro talaga ng buhay mo,” Patty told Ginny in the film.

The movie directed by Olivia Lamasan follows the relationship of Ginny, an architectural student who fell in love with a history professor named Marco. Marco was depicted by Piolo Pascual.

Years after they broke up, the couple met again in a joint project. Marco, however, has a new girlfriend named Patty.

The social media post earned some buzz online.

Its Facebook post drew 51,000 reactions, 1,800 comments and 13,000 shares as of writing.

Some online users were amused by it. Others perceived it to be throwing a shade at or subtly criticizing Toni.

“Hahaha the shade,” one Twitter user said.

“HAHAHA we see what you did there,” another Twitter user quipped.

“Very timely,” another Twitter user wrote.

Toni was the guest host of the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a presidential candidate, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, his running mate, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The veteran actress-host trended on social media platforms after being part of the event where she introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate, one of the lawmakers who denied the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise.

READ: Who’s who: A rundown of votes during ABS-CBN franchise renewal final hearing

While the page did not mention any personalities, Cinema Centenario said in the comments section that they were receiving hate messages.

They pointed out that this was not the first time they posted a screenshot from a movie.

“Luh. Been receiving hate messages from supporters of a particular candidate (some are trolls) and some fans of an actress. What did we do? We constantly share film quotes from PH and Asian cinema that we find interesting. Welcome to our page!” the page said with a hearts emoji.

Cinema Centenario’s social media accounts mostly contained posts that feature memorable and interesting quotes from films.

It also has announcements or advisories about upcoming films it will release on its website.

The Quezon City-based theater previously closed its physical operations due to the financial impact of the still ongoing pandemic.

READ: ‘My happy place’: Patrons thank QC microcinema for showing quality films as it announces closure

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, Toni took to Instagram to bid farewell to her hosting work for the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

She has been hosting the program for 16 years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga)

“Today, I’m stepping down as your main host. I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the PBB legacy,” Toni’s statement read.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all with ‘Hello Philippines and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything,” she added.