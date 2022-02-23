CDO archbishop warns public against ‘religious group’ soliciting money

The southern Philippine archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro warned against a supposed “Catholic” group soliciting funds from the public.

Archbishop Jose Cabantan clarified that the “Order of Apostolican Missionaries” is not in any way connected with the Roman Catholic Church.

“It may have carried the name ‘catholic’ but it is not connected with us,” Cabantan wrote in a circular dated Feb. 14, 2022.

Reports reaching the archdiocese revealed that the group has been roaming around the city asking donations for their supposed evangelization works and outreach programs.

The “religious community” claims to have a mission house in the city of Malaybalay and a formation house in Cagayan de Oro.

But according to the archbishop, the group is not known to the Malaybalay diocese and “does not exist” in the country’s Catholic directory.

“I cautioned all the faithful to please exercise extra vigilance against this bogus group,” Cabantan said. “Please report similar incidents to our chancery office.”