Food businesses stir voter awareness through election-themed meal offerings

Election-themed snacks?

Some businesses are letting Filipinos speak their mind through their food by selling snacks and meals inspired by survey frontrunners of the 2022 presidential and vice-presidential race.

Bakery shop Kumori is offering dessert cake cups featuring some presidential bets including Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Choose the cake cup for the one who will never dessert you!” it said on an Instagram post.

“Since love also comes in the form of choosing what’s best for the future of the Philippines, we’re spreading love, light, fun, and voter’s awareness this elections season!” the bakery added.

Filipinos can choose five cake cup flavors like Summer Strawberry, Okinawa Milk Tea, Butterscotch Dates, Choco Crumble and Ube Halaya.

“After choosing a flavor, #CakeYourPick and choose the presidential aspirant you want to go with your cake cup,” the bakery said.

Fruit beverage kiosk Fruitas, on the other hand, said it is once again offering presidential cups under the “Baso Para Sa Boto” campaign with the tagline “Vote for a fresh fruiture.”

The specially-designed cups bear the caricatures of five leading presidential aspirants Lacson, Marcos, Moreno, Pacquiao and Robredo. It is only available in large sizes.

“Ang bawat boto ay mahalaga, kaya’t ipakita ang inyong napiling kandidato gamit ang Fruitas Presidential Cups!” it said on a Facebook post.

The kiosk previously released cups inspired by some 2016 presidential candidates.

A tourist destination in Iloilo is also offering election-themed snacks and meals in its cafe.

Filipinos can buy the “BBS Meal,” the “ma-ISKOm-Welo” and the “NiKi Meal” from Mapols Farm Cafe. These are inspired by different electoral tandems.

The “BBS Meal” is a sandwich and drinks combo meal of either a strawberry sandwich with red punch or a Green Mary sandwich with cucumber juice.

It is inspired by the tandem of Marcos and vice presidential bet, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The “ma-ISKOm-Welo” is mais con yelo with buko, a dessert snack. It consists of vanilla ice cream, corn kernel, cornflakes, banana and milk.

It is inspired by the tandem of Moreno and vice presidential bet, physician Willie Ong.

The “NiKi Meal,” on the other hand, is a snack combo of pink calamansi muffins and native coffee.

It is inspired by the tandem of Robredo and vice presidential bet, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

“Take a bite and speak your mind!!” the Iloilo-based cafe wrote on its posts.