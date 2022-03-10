‘Wait lang, PCSO’: How netizens responded to unclaimed Lotto prizes

“Ako po ang nanalo kaso…”

Humorous quips and wishful comments flooded the comments section of a report of unclaimed lottery prizes worth nearly P100 million.

In a GMA News’ “24 Oras” report on Tuesday, March 8, there are three winners for the past two lottery draws who have not claimed their money at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The winning bettors are as follow, according to PCSO:

One bettor from Baguio City who won the P62,756,225 at the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw last February 18

The winning combination is 31 – 30 – 6 – 4 – 29 – 16

Two bettors from Batangas and Muntinlupa City who won the P36,830,471 prize through the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw last July 26, 2021

The winning combination is 34 – 40 – 8 – 24 – 36 – 30

Arnel Casas, PCSO officer-in-charge general manager and Assistant Manager of Management Services Sector, called on the winners to claim their prizes as soon as possible.

“Kami po ay nanawagan sa inyo, i-claim po ninyo nang maaga ang inyong mga prizes. Gusto po namin maibigay na po sa mga winners ang mga prizes,” Casas was quoted as saying.

This report immediately earned buzz on Facebook.

Several social media users pretended to be the Lotto winners and joked about excuses on why they could not redeem the big cash prizes.

“Nahiya po kasi ako pumunta di ko dala ticket ko. Nailipad po kasi ng hangin,” one Facebook user said.

“Sayang talaga ginutay ng dog ko ‘yung ticket namin panalo sana kami sa inyo na lang premyo,” another Facebook user commented.

Some users quipped that are yet to claim the prize, saying PCSO would just have to wait in jest.

“Ako po ang nanalo kaya lang hindi ako pinasakay ng eroplano kasi dapat fully vaccinated lang ang pwedeng sumakay. Kaya nag bangka na lang ako sa tagal ko ba naman na mag-isang nagsagwan hindi ko alam kung kailan ako makarating sa PCSO,” a Facebook user said.

“Wag mo akong pangunahan. Maghintay ka (eyeroll emoji),” another Facebook user shared.

One online user speculated that one the winners may have already died.

“Baka namatay na yan, inatake sa puso nung malamang tumama sila kaya wala [nag-claim,]” the online user said.

In the same report, Casas said that those who lost their winning tickets will no longer have a chance to get their prize.

“Sorry to say wala na po silang chance to claim the prize. Kailangan ma-validate ng machine, ng system yung ticket. So kailangan po talagang i-present ‘yon. Kaya tinatawag po namin na ‘yan ang passport nila sa millions,” he was quoted as saying.

Jackpot prizes can only be redeemed for one year.

After that, the money will automatically be donated to PCSO’s charity works.

Winners can claim their prizes at the main office of the PCSO in Mandaluyong City.

They have to bring at least two valid IDs (identification cards) and their winning tickets.

You can check out the rest of the guidelines on PCSO’s website.