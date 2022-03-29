Isko Moreno heard at campaign rally speaking with cracked voice

A video of a presidential aspirant speaking at a campaign rally in Cagayan de Oro earned attention after he was heard speaking with a cracked voice.

Presidential bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, more commonly known as Moreno, spearheaded Aksyon Demokratiko‘s rally in Misamis Oriental last Monday where he was accompanied by his running mate, physician Willie Ong.

His senatorial bets namely civic leader Samira Gutoc, former “Ipaglaban Mo” host Jopet Sison, entrepreneur Carl Balita and former agriculture secretary John Castriciones also joined the campaign sortie.

Towards the end of the campaign rally, Moreno was heard thanking his Mindanaoan supporters amid the heavy downpour.

“Hinding hindi ko kayo kakalimutan. Bahagi na kayo ng kasaysayan! Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat!” he exclaimed.

“Di bale nang maubos boses ko! Maraming salamat sa inyo! Mag-ingat kayo! Mahal na mahal ko po kayo, Mindanao! Thank you! Pilipinas, God first!” Moreno added.

Umuulan na, hindi pa rin umalis ang mga tao. Maraming salamat, CDO! Di bale na mawala boses ko, mahal na mahal ko kayo! 💙 Walang iwanan. Sama sama tayo sa laban nato! ☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/5G4JdF57H9 — Isko Moreno Domagoso (@IskoMoreno) March 28, 2022

A clip of this was posted on r/Philippines, a subreddit on the discussion website dedicated to Filipinos and the country.

A Reddit user noticed that the presidential candidate’s voice was cracking towards the end of the rally.

The shared clip has been upvoted at 93% and has earned more than 40 comments.

Some online users also noticed that Moreno’s voice changed.

“Akala ko emotional ka yorme kaya napaos boses mo,” his supporter tweeted.

National candidates, especially presidential bets, have been campaigning across the country since February, the start of the campaign period.

They can campaign until May 7, two days before the elections day.

During the campaign period, candidates are given the opportunity to seek electoral support for their public office bid.

Some candidates and supporters hold campaign rallies in different parts of the country. These campaign activities are usually graced by an aspiring president.

Aside from Moreno, other presidential bets in the 2022 elections are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Those running for vice presidency are Ong, Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.