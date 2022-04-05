How Grade 11 student convinced BFF’s mom to allow daughter to join outing

“Katuwaan lang naman.”

A Grade 11 student went the extra mile in seeking permission from her best friend’s parent.

Sheena Rodaje said that she made a slides presentation, hoping that her best friend Lycka Andarin would be allowed by her mother to join them on a swimming trip to Ading’s Resort in Valenzuela City.

“Naisipan ko po talaga gumawa ng presentation [at] baka sakaling payagan po si Lycka ng mommy niya. Hindi na rin po kasi kami makapagkita-kita in person para po ipaalam siya before mag-swimming, kasi po busy week sa studies,” she told Inquirer on Monday.

Rodajae’s presentation has an “About Us” section where she shares that they have a strong friendship.

It also includes pictures of each member of the group, as well as the outing venue itself.

“Protektado namin si Lycka. Hindi po namin siyang hahayaan masaktan. Kami po ay tatayo bilang Guardian niya. Papabusugin po namin si Lycka at pasasayahin. Don’t worry po, safe na safe si Lycka sa amin. May lifeguard po kaming kasama at may professional swimmer din po isa sa akin. Magaling sumisid HAHAHA,” she wrote in one of the slides.

According to Rodajae, they eventually got the approval of Andarin’s mom.

Rodajae used graphic design company Canva’s templates for her presentation.

In a separate post, Rodajae addressed those commenting negatively on the presentation and shared that she did not post the slides to earn viral status on social media.

She likewise said that going on a trip with a group of friends no matter the gender is harmless.

“At saka po patayin na ninyo mentality na kapag may boys na kasama ay may mabubuntis at may mangyayaring hindi karapat-dapat. Boy and girl can be friends,” she said.

“Actually, balak naman namin talaga ipaalam si Lycka in person HHAJJAHAHAHAHA katuwaan lang naman kasi talaga iyon at hindi ko alam na sisikat,” Rodajae added.

A slides presentation is usually created as a supporting visual aid when pitching options and ideas to an audience.