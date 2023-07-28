‘Sino pambato niyo?’: Why this 75-year-old can still do backflips with ease

At 75 years old, Patricia Badong can still perform stunts in swimming pools.

The senior citizen from Baad, Camarines Sur impressed social media users with her ability to do backflips while plunging in pool waters.

Facebook user Connie Tantoy Badong on Thursday shared a video of her mother expertly making the acrobatic move at the edge of a swimming pool while they were at a resort.

“Sino pambato [niyo] sa nanay ko?” she wrote as a caption with a smiling-with-sweat emoji.

Her video has amassed 33,000 love and laughing reactions and 52,000 shares so far.

It has also gained more than 160 comments, with Filipinos expressing their amazement at the matriarch’s feat.

“Astig si mader… pa-share,” a Facebook user commented.

“Wow. Amazing lola… lodi,” another Pinoy wrote with emojis of a starry-eyed face and a red heart.

“Congrats! Tibay ah,” exclaimed a different user.

“HAHAHA, MATINDI,” another Facebook user commented.

Connie shared that she organized a despedida (farewell party) with her family before her flight to Qatar.

“And I saw may mom doing this acrobatic sa side ng pool. She always did that all time sa edad [niya] kaya kinuhanan ko ‘yung one backspring niya,” she shared to Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital.

According to another report, Patricia used to do a flying trapeze at circuses. This is when the performer jumps from a platform with the trapeze so the gravity makes the trapeze swing.

Below is an example:

Patricia said that her father trained her and brought her to perform around the country when she was as young as five years old.

A video report of GMA Network’s “Saksi” described Patricia as a former “swimmer.”

The senior citizen said that she still loves doing tricks and moving around in general.

“Exercise ako araw-araw. ‘Pag ako naupo sa isang tabi maghapon, para akong humihina, kaya talaga gusto ko trabaho,” Patricia shared.

The report said that she has no health issues despite her age.

While people generally become less physically active as they age, experts said older adults still need to engage in physical activities to keep themselves healthy.

Recommended activities include doing at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity like brisk walking and activities that improve their balance.