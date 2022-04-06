Why Muntinlupa bet’s campaign materials for 2022 polls are spooking some locals

Some locals and passersby shared that they got scared of the campaign materials of a city councilor re-electionist who installed standees of himself in side streets.

A Reddit user on Tuesday posted pictures featuring some standees of Muntinlupa City Councilor Allan Aman Camilon in different areas and commented that “it makes you look twice.”

The post has earned 100% upvotes and over 50 comments as of writing.

Some individuals who chanced upon the standees concurred that they were likewise spooked or shocked by the campaign materials.

“Nakita ko ‘to nung hinatid ko GF (girlfriend) ko sa kanila, kakagulat hahaha,” a Reddit user claimed.

“I know that politician. P**yeta ‘yan, naglalakad ako noon mga 10 p.m. mag-isa sa madilim na lugar, (‘yung) ganyan niya nakaupo sa bubong, takbo ako haha. Kinabukasan (nang) daanan ko ulit, standees pala,” claimed another Redditor.

“Ang creepy nito nung gabi namin nakita, lasing pa kami hahahaha,” a different Filipino quipped.

Photos of Camilo with his own standees are also uploaded on his Facebook page.

The campaign period for local elections began last March 25.

There are a total of 18,023 positions seats up for grabs at the local level, and 13,558 of them are for city/municipal councilors.

Filipinos previously reminded their fellow voters to be critical in the elections in their area as they are in the national polls.

