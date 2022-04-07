Voter awareness site references Olivia Rodrigo, BTS V’s interaction on advice vs fake news

A voting awareness platform referenced the popular Grammys moment in an advisory against sharing fake election-related information online.

The platform called e-Boto posted the interaction of Olivia Rodrigo and Kim Taehyung of-Pop group BTS through a series of screenshots on an infographic on April 4.

The “flirty” interaction was part of a skit of BTS’ performance of their hit single “Butter” during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

In the infographic, e-Boto added a supposed dialogue between the two artists.

In the first frame, Taehyung, popularly known as V, could be seen whispering to Olivia and making her aware of the fake news that she supposedly shared online. Olivia was surprised upon learning about it.

V then told her about the e-Boto platform and encouraged her to visit the website.

“Mhie, check mo na ang e-Boto!” says V on the graphic.

“Now, I know!” Olivia replies.

In the post itself, e-Boto also referenced Olivia’s song “Traitor” from her debut album “Sour.”

“Loved you at your worst pero sa e-Boto, betrayal matters! Tigilan na ang pag-share ng #FakeNews para ‘di na masabihan ng #YouBetrayedMe!” it said.

“Para iwas budol sa mga info tungkol sa mga kumakandito, visit www.eboto.ph!” it added.

E-Boto is a platform that provides online users information about local and national candidates running in the 2022 elections.

“It provides a perfect opportunity for you, as voters, to consider the issues you truly care about and decide which candidates are worthy of your support,” its profile reads via the website.

Its homepage opens to a search box where voters may type the name of a candidate.

It will then lead them to the profile government official hopefuls.

The website also has a feature called e-Kumpara that allows users to compare two different presidential candidates.

This website is powered by a group of youth advocates called Pinas Forward and the fact-checking alliance Tsek.ph.

Grammys and the talked-about moment

Even if it’s just part of a skit, the brief interaction between Olivia and V dominated conversations on Facebook and Twitter that night.

The internet erupted in a plethora of reaction photos, GIFs, remarks and even memes from fans of BTS, collectively called ARMYs, and those of Olivia.

Filipino ARMYs, in particular, also joined in the trend and shared their own reactions to what happened.

can’t believe i had to watch kim taehyung talk to a filipina who wasn’t me but that’s ok — serial experiments lenika (@lenikacruz) April 4, 2022

BTS comprising members RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Jin are nominated for the Best Pop Duo Group Performance for Butter, the South Korean group’s second full English song.

They were also nominated for the same category for their first full English song “Dynamite.” However, they lost the award to Doja Cat and SZA for their song “Kiss Me More.”

Despite this loss, their James Bond-inspired performance for “Butter” received praises.

Rolling Stones named it among its list of “The 25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time.”

Olivia, on the other hand, bag three awards:

Best Pop Solo Performance for “driver’s license”

Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour”

Best New Artist

