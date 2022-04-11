‘A distraction’: OVP on circulating links to fake sex video of Aika Robredo

Links to an alleged sex video involving Aika Robredo, the vice president’s eldest daughter, suddenly surfaced on social media and search engine Google.

Some Filipinos who saw the links advised others to neither open nor engage with the uploaders. Instead, they called on them to report the video and links and have them taken down.

Moreover, they also told others to stop sharing screenshots of the links to prevent people from accessing these links.

Barry Gutierrez, the spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President, said that they have already reported the videos to authorities.

“Links to an alleged sex video are circulating around the twitterverse. This is a malicious fabrication and we have reported it to the platforms concerned para matake-down. Our lawyers are studying our options for legal action,” Gutierrez said in a statement on April 11.

He also denounced the spread of these links as “direct and vile” amid their progress in their campaign activities.

“Our supporters should see this for what it is: A distraction. This is a direct and vile response to the momentum we continue to gain. It won’t yield votes for those who are spreading it,” Gutierrez said.

He then encouraged supporters to continue to “hold the line” for Robredo.

“Ang mas malalim na goal ng ganitong tactic, ‘yung manggigil tayo at magwala sa social media. Para awayin natin ang mga tao at hindi tayo maka-convert. Kaya nga ang tamang response dito: Hold the line tayo para sa pag-ibig,” the lawyer said.

“Be firm but kind sa pagtatama ng disinformation, kahit gaano ito kawalanghiya. Malinaw na krimen ito. At ang paraan para talunin ang mga ganito once and for all: Manalo tayo sa halalan, ayusin ang sistema, at panagutin ang mga nagkakalat nito,” he added.

This statement was also shared on the official page of VP Leni Robredo.

Prior to Gutierrez’s statement, Robredo tweeted that the “antidote” to fake news is the truth.

There was no mention or reference of the fake news she was referring to.

“Best antidote to fake news is the TRUTH. Let us not lose focus. Tuloy tuloy lang ang paggawa ng kabutihan. This was how I survived the last 6 years,” she said.

Best antidote to fake news is the TRUTH. Let us not lose focus. Tuloy tuloy lang ang paggawa ng kabutihan. This was how I survived the last 6 years. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 11, 2022

This development came after the successful campaign event of the tandem of Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Pampanga last Saturday, April 9.

Based on reports, the campaign rally drew in at least 220,000 people.

Aside from their camp, Robredo’s daughters Aika and Tricia are also conducting their respective house-to-house campaigns in different localities in the past week.

Meanwhile, Chel Diokno, a veteran lawyer and a senatorial candidate, called on Google to remove the links to the alleged videos on its search page results.

“We call on Google to remove these links immediately and to pro-actively prevent any more links containing the same abhorrent misogynistic attacks to be published. Google should not allow itself to be used for crimes against women,” Diokno said on Facebook.

Rep. Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Women’s Party flagged the proliferation of such content as online sexual harassment.

Brosas described it as a “cheap and online attack” to supposedly distract the public and taint Robredo’s campaign.

Some online users pointed out that the spread of false information and unauthorized videos are punishable by the law.

A Twitter user cited the provision of Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act that states “impersonating identities of victims online or posting lies about victims to harm their reputation” is covered by the law.

The Safe Spaces Act also prohibits “uploading and sharing without the consent of the victim any form of media that contains photos, voice, or video with sexual content.”