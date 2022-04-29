TESDA-certified programs for logistics industry eyed to develop competencies of Pinoy workers

Individuals who are interested in a career in logistics can now take Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-certified programs.

FAST Logistics Group, a long-established company in Philippine logistics, recently opened the doors of its learning center called “Logistics Learning and Development Center” in Cabuyao, Laguna with TESDA-certified programs.

Through these programs, FAST aims to develop the competencies of Filipino workers in the field of logistics, therefore making them suitable for better job opportunities in the future.

In a statement, the company said that the programs to be offered “were specifically designed to meet the needs of logistics industry workers across all business segments, cater to the needs of the organization and the industry, and encourage innovation.”

Each module, meanwhile, is specifically curated and developed by FAST’s industry professionals, training specialists, subject matter experts and other partners.

“The modules that are part of the curriculum form a wide array of learning and development programs that focus on areas such as leadership, logistics management, product specifics, supply chain, finance, human resources, information technology, as well as safety training for all types of logistics operations and processes,” the company said.

So far, the only TESDA-certified program being offered is Heavy Equipment Operation-Forklift Training National Certificate Level 2.

On the other hand, the ongoing courses up for TESDA assessment and certification are the following:

Material Handling Equipment Operations for Long Transporter

Counter Balance

Reach Truck

Related courses such as Material Handling Operations and Supply Chain Management will also be offered soon.

Aside from promising programs, the center also houses a 388-square-material material handling equipment simulation area for the students.

This facility is equipped with a forklift, a transporter, a racking system and other machinery.

Moreover, it also has a dedicated IT training room and a model room with scale model warehouses and other equipment for safety and quality.

Bobby Lim, vice president of human Rrsources at FAST Logistics Group, said that they established this training center to provide the best training for their employees.

“Our company has a talent development strategy that is committed to providing the best training for our employees. We believe that our people are our most important asset, and we want to make sure that we attract, employ, and retain the best people in the business,” Lim said.

“The center offers various courses that will equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their field. Whether you are a fresh graduate or an experienced professional, there is something for everyone at the FAST Learning & Development Center,” he added.

Interested individuals can learn more about this institution via FAST’s official website here.