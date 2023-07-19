P10K for grabs in TESDA’s logo-making contest for new slogan

A government agency is eyeing to change its logo to promote its new slogan.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Monday, July 17 announced that it is seeking the help of creative artists who can design a logo that will amplify its new slogan.

The new slogan is “Sa TESDA, Lingap ay Maaasahan.”

TESDA said that the new slogan demonstrates the agency’s “stronger advocacy to level up the standard of access to quality-assured and globally competitive Tech-Voc.”

Tech-voc is short for “technical-vocational.”

The agency added that the new slogan also communicates to the public its aspiration “to provide public service with a heart aligned with the Administration’s Brand of Governance and Leadership ‘Bagong Pilipinas.'”

TESDA will pick a logo for its new slogan through a contest that will last until July 31.

Those interested must make a logo with the following concept in mind: “A more inclusive tech-voc and TESDA giving service with a heart focusing on the new TESDA slogan: Sa TESDA, Lingap ay Maaasahan.”

The contest is open to the public.

Its winner will receive a cash prize of P10,000 and a Certificate of Recognition signed by the TESDA secretary.

The logo for the new slogan will be judged by the following criteria:

Originality (30%)

Relevance to the Concept of the new TESDA Slogan (40%)

Impact (30%)

Further details can be read on TESDA’s Facebook post.

The agency said that the logo-making contest “will NOT by any means change TESDA’s official logo.”

