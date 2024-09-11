‘Test drive’: Bus line stirs speculations as it parades watercraft with logo

A bus line showed pictures of its staff doing a “test drive” of its newly crafted boats following the buzz of its watercraft bearing its name and logo.

Victory Liner on Saturday, September 7 uploaded a picture of a boat bearing its name and logo ashore and another image of people riding the boat on the sea.

“Test drive…” the bus company said on Facebook.

Similar to its previous post on its watercraft, it also had the Facebook status: “Victory Liner, Inc. is thinking about doing something different.”

The post has earned 29,000 likes and laughing reactions, 3,600 shares, and over 857 comments so far, with some Filipinos sharing their speculation about the watercraft.

“Bus noon. Victory RoRo Liner soon. Keep it up!” a Facebook user commented.

“Congrats, Victory Liner for Roro line. Aparri to Batanes soon,” another user wrote.

“VICTORY Shipping Liner,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Amoy RORO,” another user wrote.

“Victory Cruise Liner,” another Pinoy commented.

“RoRo” or a “RoRo” ship is a type of roll-on-roll-off ship that is specifically designed to transport vehicles such as cars, trucks, trailers, and all-wheeled cargo.

The phrase “roll-on roll-off” refers to the method of loading and unloading the ship, where the vehicles drive on and off the ship via ramps.

Meanwhile, a cruise line refers to a company that offers cruise ships which are specifically designed for leisure voyages where the journey itself and the ship’s amenities are part of the travel experience.

Last week, Victory Liner shared pictures of a boat bearing its name and logo.

Some suggested that the bus line offer it as a donation to local government units for transportation during flooding events.

The bus company has not yet officially announced anything in relation to its watercraft.