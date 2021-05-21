Close to 500 houses for families displaced by Marawi siege now built

Nearly 500 house units for families who were displaced by the conflict in Marawi have been built in the war-stricken area, according to a building solutions provider.

In October 2019, the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) began the construction of the first 500 permanent shelter units of its “Rebuilding Marawi through Community-Driven Shelter and Livelihood” project funded by the government of Japan.

This project was also supported by building solutions provider Holcim Philippines Inc. and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

For the first phase, they targeted building some 1,057 houses.

The reconstruction is led by Marawi residents wherein 116 were trained and certified by TESDA under Holcim’s “galing Mason” program.

The masonry skills and certification from TESDA enable the beneficiaries to explore job opportunities in other areas after completing the construction projects in Marawi.

Cara Ramirez, vice president for communications of the building solutions provider said they are pleased with the progress of the Japan-funded project to help Marawi rise again.

“This wonderful update is a welcome development… The continued recovery of Marawi is a testament to the resilience of Filipinos, and shows how our products are making a difference in the lives of our countrymen and the progress of the nation,” she said.

Christopher Rollo, UN-Habitat country program manager likewise reported that their “Rebuilding Marawi Project” is steadily moving forward towards its goal to provide permanent houses to over 1,000 families displaced by the siege.

“The ongoing permanent shelter construction in four resettlement sites and the turnover of Hadiya Village to 109 families are project milestones made possible by various partnerships forged along the course of project implementation,” Rollo said.

“UN-Habitat is grateful for the strong partnership it has built with Holcim Philippines – access to cement is one major aspect of the partnership that kept the construction of houses unhampered amidst the mobility restrictions posed by COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The Marawi conflict which marks its fourth year this month displaced nearly 80,000 families.

In view of this, a multi-sector joined forces to help rebuild Marawi. The project is also supported by the Task Force Bangon Marawi and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. —Rosette Adel