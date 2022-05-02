Bishop prays for victims of Bohol bridge collapse

A Catholic bishop offered his prayer for the four people who died when a bridge in Bohol province’s Loay town collapsed on Wednesday.

Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran said he was saddened by the accident and offered prayers for the victims and their families.

“We continue to pray for the souls of the victims of this tragic incident and for all the rescuers,” Uy said.

Among the casualties was an Austrian tourist.

Local authorities said 22 individuals were rescued from the incident including the foreigner’s wife.

At least 12 vehicles reportedly fell into the river when the old bridge collapsed yesterday afternoon.

Built in the 1970s, the bridge was among the infrastructures jolted by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 2013.