How voters can report poll-related violations during 2022 elections

Filipinos are encouraged to report any form of poll-related violations through a QR code or a website link during the elections day itself.

iDefend on Wednesday launched a reporting mechanism in which the public can just scan a code or go to a website to report offenses such as the following:

Voter harassment

Killing

Physical assault

Kidnapping

Causing chaos in polling places

Scaring the community

They must also indicate details of the incident such as how it happened, the day, time, people involved and the location.

Today, we launch this reporting mechanism for election violations. We encourage everyone to share this and report any election-related violations on May 9.https://t.co/X9mQiW7PGy#Halalan2022 #Eleksyon2022 pic.twitter.com/3rCamSYPl3 — iDEFEND (@iDEFENDhr) May 4, 2022

The 2022 national and local elections will be held on May 9, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Omnibus Election Code, the following are some of the election offenses:

Vote buying and selling

Wagering upon the result of election

Carrying firearms outside residences or establishments

Anyone who votes more than once in the same election

Anyone who holds fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races, jai-alai or any other similar sports on election days

Anyone who takes a picture of their accomplished ballot or voting receipt

A full list of the violations is available on Comelec’s website.

“Every Filipino has a Constitutional right to participate in a safe, peaceful and fair electoral process, where they can vote freely and without coercion, candidates for national and local posts,” iDefend spokesperson Judy Pasimio said in a release.

“Electoral violations such as vote-buying, electoral fraud, intimidation, and threats of violence, impede on the people’s right to suffrage and truthful representation. In turn, these violations compromise the people’s trust in the government, foment discontent and pose a risk to political stability,” she added.

iDefend is part of the Bantay Karapatan sa Halalan, a monitoring initiative led by the Commission on Human Rights.