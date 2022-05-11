SVT Jeonghan or NCT Mark? Masked PPCRV volunteer goes viral for Kpop look

A poll watcher gained some buzz on Facebook after users perceived he looked like two popular Korean artists.

The poll watcher is among the volunteers of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting who are currently conducting a manual count of the election returns.

The PPCRV, a nonpartisan election watchdog, posted photos of these volunteers on May 11 who started working early in the morning.

“Early morning, serious at work #ppcrvgising #ppcrvproud,” the post reads.

Of the photos on the post, a male volunteer with blonde hair seemed to catch the attention of some Facebook users.

His photo received 26,000 reactions, 4,200 comments and 16,000 shares so far.

Of the reactions, there are 23,000 heart emojis, 1,700 care emojis, 1,000 likes and 283 laugh emojis.

In the comments section, several users perceived that he looked like Yoon Jeonghan, a member of the Korean group Seventeen.

“Jeonghan nag volunteer before i-release ang album,” one user said.

“Jeonghan, natagpuang sumasidline sa PPCRV bago mag comeback,” another user commented.

Others also likened him to Mark Lee, a member of Korean groups NCT, NCT127, NCT Dream and SuperM.

“Mark napaka-allrounder mo talaga. Nasa apat na international groups ka na, may repackaged album ka pa, tapos ngayon heto ka isa sa mga nagbibilang ng boto. Sobrang proud na proud kami sayo be charot,” one Facebook user said.

Some online users also left pick-up lines in the comments.

“Parecount po ng pagmamahal ko sayo kuya,” one Facebook user said.

The PPCRV volunteer’s photo later reached Twitter.

“Sipag naman ni Mark Lee. Partida may repackage album pa yan ha,” the tweet reads.

sipag naman ni mark lee. partida may repackage album pa yan ha pic.twitter.com/XQAi1lfTrQ — jio (@jiocakes127) May 11, 2022

The Twitter user is referring to NCT Dream’s comeback this May 30 with a repackaged album titled “Beatbox.”

As of May 11, the PPCRV has received over 4,900 of the 106,000 election returns across the country.

The Church-based organization also told reporters that they have not seen any irregularities in the voting turnout so far.

Another popular poll watcher

A female poll watcher also gained some buzz on Facebook.

Her photo has received 25,000 reactions, 2,100 comments and 10,000 shares as of writing.

In the comments section, Facebook users were expressing their fondness for her.

“Stay safe po eat well,” one Facebook user said.

“Mahal na ata kita,” another user commented.

PPCRV’s overall post has since received 17,000 reactions, 268 comments and 10,000 shares on the platform.

Several online users sent well wishes and good luck remarks to the organization and the volunteers.