Volunteers air messages as OVP’s Bayahinan E-Konsulta announces pending termination

Volunteers of the Office of the Vice President’s teleconsultation services for the COVID-19 pandemic expressed their gratitude for allowing them to serve Filipinos after it announced its impending termination.

Vice President Leni Robredo announced on Monday that her office’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta would have its last day of operation on May 31, Tuesday.

“Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nakipagbayanihan sa atin para maabot ang mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong medikal ngayong panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic. Maraming salamat po!” she wrote on Facebook.

The page of the teleconsultation service also thanked doctors, nurses, other medical professionals and non-medical professionals who all volunteered to be part of the initiative to make it successful.

“Hindi matatawaran ang inyong dedikasyon, sakripisyo, at serbisyo sa publiko. Nagpapasalamat din tayo sa mga partners na nakipagbayanihan sa atin para makarating sa mas marami pa ang Bayanihan E-Konsulta. Sama-sama, pinatunayan natin: Walang imposible sa taumbayang nagkakaisa para iangat ang kaniyang kapwa. Maraming salamat po!” it said.

Some Filipinos who took part in the service likewise aired their gratitude for giving them the opportunity to serve their countrymen in crucial times.

“It was an honor to volunteer for this groundbreaking service,” a physician tweeted with a sparkling heart emoji.

“Proud volunteer MD (medical doctor), thanks for giving us the opportunity to help our fellowmen during pandemic… See you again, guys!” a physician from Facebook commented.

“Proud to be a volunteer on this. Thanks for the opportunity to extend,” another Facebook user wrote with a heart emoji.

“Proud volunteer ng Bayanihan E-Konsulta (smiling-face-with-hearts emoji). Thank you, everyone! Kudos!” a different Filipino likewise commented.

“I feel blessed to be one of the volunteers of Bayanihan E-Konsulta. Thank you, VP Leni, for enabling us to be of help to others through your program. God bless the Philippines,” another Facebook user said.

The Bayanihan E-Konsulta offers free telemedicine services to help fill the gaps in the public health care system amid the pandemic.

Apart from the consultations, it gives out COVID-19 home care kit packages to those infected yet isolated at home.

These care kits usually include basic health care equipment such as a pulse oximeter, thermometer, face masks, vitamins, and other medical supplies.

Patients also receive symptom monitoring sheets where they can track the severity or progression of the viral disease.

Robredo’s office launched the telemedicine initiative in April 2021.

Availing of a teleconsultation service has a go-to during the pandemic, especially for those who are avoiding the risk of exposure to the virus or those in isolation or quarantine.

During the pandemic’s early days, the government encouraged teleconsultations to help reduce hospital congestion.

Individuals availing of a teleconsultation service can just talk to their physicians through a video call, online chat or phone call.