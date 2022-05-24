Appreciation pouring in for PPCRV on last day at UST

Messages of appreciation poured in for the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting on the poll watchdog’s last day at the University of Santo Tomas after weeks of grueling work prior to and after the May 9 general elections.

In a statement dated May 20, the PPCRV thanked the university for hosting its command center in conducting manual validation of election returns over the past 12 days.

The volunteers started the manual validation of election returns on May 10, a day after Election Day concluded, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

“As we conclude our last day here at our command center, we want to thank our host – the University of Santo Tomas – who has so generously allowed us to use their beautiful Quadricentennial Pavilion. Thank you, UST, for giving PPCRV a beautiful home for the 2022 National and Local Elections!” the council said.

The PPCRV also thanked its over 10,000 volunteers who came from different parishes and schools across the country.

“From our originally expected number of only 2,000 volunteers, this Arena has welcomed over 10,000 volunteers over the past 12 days. Our volunteers came from different parishes and schools, and there were also other individuals and barkadas who walked-in,” they said.

Volunteers were able to validate and transcribe more than 90,000 election returns from polling centers across the country and overseas.

“This Arena has received over 90,000 election returns from different parts of the country as well as overseas. This Arena is where all the sacrifices of our more than 500,000+ volunteers nationwide have converged,” the PPCRV said.

“To our 500,000-strong volunteers and coordinators nationwide and to those who are still with us completing our work – we thank you! No words of gratitude would be enough,” it added.

The watchdog also thanked media partners and their donors and sponsors who provided them food, beverage and other needs.

‘Thank you PPCRV’

Volunteers left messages of gratitude to the PPCRV for the opportunity to work with them via the comments section of their post.

“Thank You PPCRV. It has been a pleasure to be a volunteer in this year’s election,” one user said.

“It’s my pleasure na naging part ng PPCRV for 2022 Elections!” another user commented.

Some users also thanked the PCCRV and the volunteers for their hard work.

“Thank you, volunteers!” one user said.

In their statement, the PPCRV made it clear that their manual validation is not yet done.

They will continue to validate the rest of the election returns at their own command center at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in the City of Manila.

The council also stressed that its members will continue to monitor updates on the reports of rampant vote-buying and broken vote-counting machines that were submitted to the Commission on Elections for investigation.

“As long as we continue receiving election returns, we shall continue our manual validation of election returns to ensure that there has been no fraud in the electronic transmission. Please rest assured that PPCRV will be the first to call out any irregularity we find on these election returns, as we continue to do our work. Thank you for all the wonderful support that was shown to our volunteers this election cycle,” the PPCRV said.