Spotted: EDSA LED video billboard displays flag in wartime position

A building along EDSA reportedly had a display LED billboard wrongly featuring the Philippine flag in its wartime configuration.

Reddit user ‘Jajauno’ on Thursday shared a video of the building’s billboard that showed a picture of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with the national flag positioned vertically behind him.

The red part was positioned on the left side of the observer while the blue part was on the right side.

Some Redditors claimed that the building was GA Tower along EDSA in Mandaluyong City.

Others pointed out that the flag in its LED billboard was wrongly positioned.

“Hindi ba baliktad ‘yung kulay ng flag natin dun? Hindi ba kapag nakatayo or portrait ‘yung flag, dapat ‘yung red yung nasa right side? Is it just me overthinking this?” a Reddit user commented.

According to the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, the red portion of the flag should be on the “left of the observer” in times of war when it is in a hanging position.

In peacetime, however, it should be on the right side of the observer.

The color red is associated with war and danger, while blue is associated with stability and calmness.

Senator-elect Robin Padilla previously gained traction for similarly displaying the national flag in such a position at his house.