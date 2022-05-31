Rundown: Top 11 finalists for Miss World Philippines 2022 national costume competition

Miss World Philippines on Monday announced the top 11 beauty queens for the national costume competition ahead of the coronation night.

MWP 2022 candidates previously showcased the talent of Filipino designers as they wore outfits inspired by the Santacruzan festival, an old-age religious event that is celebrated during the month of May.

They paraded their beautiful costumes at the Venice Piazza Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill Drive in Taguig City last Thursday, May 26.

The pageant organization also uploaded official photos of the national costumes on Facebook and Instagram.

Below are the names of the 11 candidates who emerged on top in the national costume portion:

Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo province

Angel Jed Latorre of Lambunao, Iloilo

Ingrid Santamaria of Parañaque City

Samantha Gabronino of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

Anje Manipol of Quezon province

Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan

Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City

Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan

Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental

Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay

Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental

MWP also released photos of the finalists’ costumes on social media.

The “creativity and talent” of Filipino designers were given the spotlight for this year’s national costume parade.

“Celebrating the creativity and talent of our world-class Filipino designers,” Miss World Philippines said in one of their posts.

Prior to this activity, MWP hopefuls campaigned for their advocacy projects for the pageant’s “Beauty with a Purpose” charity initiative.

Videos of their projects were released on Miss World Philippines’ social media pages.

Winners for both the Beauty with a Purpose and the national costume contests will be announced on the coronation night on June 5 to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The grand winner, meanwhile, will succeed Tracy Maureen Perez to compete in the next edition of Miss World.

A live telecast of the event will be aired on CNN Philippines at 9 p.m.

Those who wish to show their support for their MWP bets at the venue can still purchase their tickets via SM Tickets.