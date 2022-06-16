‘Shot puno!’ Comic strip presents alternate version of moments before Jose Rizal execution

“Shot puno.”

A comic strip featuring a fictionalized version of the national hero and a military escort gained a viral status for presenting an alternate scenario before his execution.

Ssakit Comics shared a drawing of Jose Rizal who was called “Jriz,” a modernized combination of his name.

The character was escorted to “Bagumbayan Global Ciudad” which refers to Bagumbayan, where he was executed, and the Bonifacio Global City.

“Jriz in 2022 taken to Bagumbayan Global Ciudad to take the shot,” the caption of the comics read.

The second panel featured a close-up shot of Jriz’s face after the capture.

In the final panel, however, the character had a glass while the escorts cheered him on.

“Shot puno!” one of the escorts exclaimed.

The post has earned 11,000 pure laughing reactions, as well as 1,700 shares on Facebook. It has also garnered different comments.

“Ganyan pala namatay si J-riz. Alcohol intoxication,” a Filipino quipped.

“Consummatum Espiritu ng Alak,” another online user quipped, referencing Rizal’s famous last words, “Consummatum Est.” It is Latin for “It is finished.”

“Lapit na 161st Birthday mo Jriz! *shot puno*,” wrote a different Filipino. Rizal will celebrate his 161sth birth anniversary on June 19.

“Shot puno” is a Filipino slang usually used in drinking sessions and is often uttered before drinking from a shot glass or a bottle, especially a full one.

Meanwhile, Bonifacio Global City—which was also referenced in the comic strip—is famous for various bars and pubs.

The Ssakit Comics is the concept of independent comic artist and illustrator Allan Jeffrey “AJ” Bacar.