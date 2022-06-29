Tourism on two wheels: Philippines boosts motorcycle tourism efforts

Last June 25, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the marketing and promotions agency of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has teamed up with Harley Owners Group (HOG) to host its first “PH Ride with Purpose” event.

More than 2,000 motorcycle riders have come together to advocate for responsible and safe riding, domestic tourism, and environmental sustainability.

In a press release, TPB detailed its partnership with HOG’s motorcycle event in Mauban, Quezon Province which aims to raise funds for the organization’s tree planting and eco-park development project in Pangasinan.

TPB, together with the DOT, launched its Philippine Motorcycle Tourism (PMT) program last November 2021 to revitalize the travel experience of motorcycle groups in local destinations and promote domestic tourism.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones said that the agency continues to create innovative ways to enjoy safe travels.

“The success of the PMT program exemplifies the demand for exploring the country on two wheels and presenting an alternative way of traveling to entice the public to discover more of the Philippines’ interesting culture, sites, cuisines and other tourism products,” she said.

HOG Manila’s first PH Ride with a Purpose event welcomed several motorcycle groups and enthusiasts as they ride for sustainability and promote Quezon province as one of the country’s top areas of tourism interest.

The event also featured motorcycle riding activities such as skills demonstration, test rides and safety riding skills, while also exhibiting the province’s local delicacies and tourist destination spots such as heritage churches and farm attractions.

“We are beyond grateful that this partnership with TPB pushes through as we work hand-in-hand to intensify domestic tourism. Together, let us all ride with a purpose and make history in Quezon,” said HOG Manila Chapter president Rizalino Roxas.

Together with several DOT Regional Offices, TPB is setting up more PMT programs targeting motorcycle riders, groups and enthusiasts locally and abroad. So far, it has organized ride events in CALABARZON, Central Luzon and Bicol Regions.

To forward its objectives and advocacies to the motorcycle riding community, TBP maximized its partnership with motorcycle clubs and organizations such as the Breakfast Ride Community, Vespa Club of the Philippines, Mindanao Confederation of Big Bike Clubs (MCBBC), Oriental Mindoro Motorcycle Riders Club (OMMRC) Inc., Honda XADV Owners Club, and Adventure Team Philippines.

“We are confident that through these initiated and supported activities, we were able and will continue to, even more, regain the confidence of the public to travel domestically for the sustained recovery of the tourism industry,” Allones added.

Incoming DOT secretary Christina Frasco earlier said that she seeks to uplift the country’s tourism potential.

The tourism industry, a huge economic driver, is among the hardest-hit industries in the Philippines by the pandemic.