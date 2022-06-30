On last day in OVP, Robredo takes ‘wang-wang challenge’

Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo shared a video documenting her last day in office at the Quezon City Reception House on June 29.

Her successor Vice President-elect Sara Duterte will also be holding office at the QCRH as the new second-highest leader of the land for six years.

In the video, Robredo said that it was her security detail or the Vice President Security Detail (VPSD) who requested and dared her in jest to have an official send-off ceremony where sirens will be sounded off from her van.

“Ngayong umaga na last day namin dito sa QCRH, merong request ang aming VPSD na kung pwedeng yung hindi namin ginawa na sana protocol na para sa VP na gawin namin ngayon for the first and last time,” she said.

“So ngayon pagbibigyan ko sila, ako naman yung susunod. Pero nahihiya ako,” she added.

Robredo shared that vice presidents are usually given eight convoy security as part of their protection security detail. This include an ambulance and hagad or highway patrolman.

However, when she took office, Robredo shared that she only requested four convoy security, the minimum allowed based on the protocol.

Because this was her last day in office, Robredo said she would take on the “wang-wang” or siren in their vehicle challenge as she never got to use the sirens.

To complete the challenge, Robredo also requested to have seven vehicles as her convoy for the first and last time. She no longer requested an ambulance and hagad.

Video footage of Robredo’s departure from the reception house was previously reported on social media.

In this documentation, it could be seen how the veteran lawyer was embarrassed by the send-off protocol with the patrol sirens.

Her convoy took a short route—from the 11th street at the front of the QCRH to the 10th street, and then returned to the entrance again.

“Kahit sobrang iksi ng aming ruta, sobrang embarrassing talaga yung naka-wang-wang,” Robredo said.

She could be heard laughing and saying “Oh my God” as the sirens wailed.

So far, the video garnered 338,000 views, 1,600 comments and 68,000 reactions.

Other events

In the documentation video, Robredo also gave a brief tour of the QCRH premises.

She revealed that it was Philip Dy, her chief of staff, who chose the place as her office.

“Nalalakihan ako masyado dun sa Coconut Palace saka mejo mahal yung rent so inisip ko pano ba kami mas makakatipid. Hanap kami ng mas mura yung rent,” Robredo said.

She also quipped that she would no longer be working there starting June 30.

“Last morning from the condo to the office and ride na ‘to. Bukas hindi na kami papasok,” Robredo said laughing.

Behind-the-scene moments of her picture-taking with the entire VPSD were also shown in the video.

They held photoshoots upon her request.

In the post, Robredo wrote an emotional thank you message to the VPSD and the rest of her staff who stood by her side through thick and thin for the past six years.

“Mixed emotions today. Pero nangibabaw sa lahat ang pasasalamat sa pagkakataon na makapaglingkod. Pasasalamat din na biniyayaan ako ng mga kasama sa trabaho na matitino at mahuhusay na lingkod bayan. Sila yung dahilan kung bakit malungkot din ang araw na ito,” the outgoing vice president said.

“Mahirap isipin na maghihiwahiwalay na kami pagkatapos ng 6 na taon na magkakasama kaming naglingkod sa gitna ng napakahirap na political landscape. Kaya siguro naging matibay ang aming samahan dahil sa gitna ng kahirapan, we were able to render the kind of governance we feel every Filipino deserves,” she added.

“Kumbaga, we gave it our all. Walang sinayang na oras at pagkakataon,” Robredo also said.