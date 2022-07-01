Manila bakeshop says it’s anticipating ‘long fight ahead’ after advisory goes viral

“See you”

The decades-old Manila bakeshop that went viral for an advisory ahead of the presidential inauguration stood by its post and told Filipinos it is anticipating a “long fight ahead.”

Hizon’s Cakes and Pastries posted an Instagram Story featuring a text imposed on black background. It reads:

Beyond grief,

beyond rage,

beyond words.

See you at the

protests and the

long fight ahead.

ROE V. WADE and

OUR NEXT 6 YEARS

“Roe v. Wade” refers to the landmark 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling in the United States which recognizes women’s constitutional right to abortion.

The majority of the US Supreme Court voted to overturn it and upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The reversal caused fears about its implications for women’s access to proper contraception and how it affects their overall reproductive rights.

On the other hand, the “six years” on the Instagram story refer to a president’s term in office as prescribed by the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

The bakeshop previously posted an advisory for its patrons informing them that it will be closed on June 30 due to the implemented road closures amid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s inauguration.

The all-caps case earned the attention of social media users, with some claiming that they can “feel” the emotions behind the words.

The bakeshop had supported former vice president Leni Robredo, one of Marcos’ rivals, in the 2022 presidential campaign.

