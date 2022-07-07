Public urged to be skeptical of unverified posts on cases of missing persons

The Bulacan Provincial Police advised the public against sharing unverified information on social media amid reports of missing persons in the province.

In a statement posted on Facebook on July 6, PCol. Charlie A. Cabradilla, acting provincial director, said that its office has already investigated the reports of missing females aged 13 to 25 years old.

“Our provincial police office has investigated reports about these claims. The majority of these reported incidents were due to domestic issues, and they have been located and returned home,” Cabradilla said.

Cabradilla then urged the public to be careful when sharing posts about these incidents that are unverified and not supported by evidence.

“We are now encouraging the public to be skeptical of any material shared on social media platforms. The majority of these charges posted on social media are false and unsupported by evidence,” Cabradilla said.

“We must exercise accountability in the digital age, particularly when publishing content to social media networks. These may cause confusion, fear, and disorder in our community,” he added.

The acting provincial police chief assured Bulacan residents that local provincial police presence and visibility will be increased to ensure their safety in the province.

“Rest assured that the Bulacan PNP will increase police presence and visibility, stay on top of things, and always be ready to put our best foot forward to bring peace and order to our province and make it a safe place for Bulakenyos,” Cabradilla said.

Reports of three female individuals who have disappeared recently circulated online.

Their relatives posted them in hopes that social media may help them find their whereabouts.

GMA-7’s Reporter’s Notebook picked these up for its Sunday telecast on July 10.

It also posted photos of these missing persons on its Facebook page.

Their names and the barangays they were last seen are as follows:

Princess Dianne Dayor – Barangay Tabang Guiguinto Shella Mae Galang De Guzman – Barangay Iba O’Este Rebecca Genciane – Barangay Gaya-Gaya



These cases of missing women caused public alarm and concern on social media, particularly among Bulacan residents.

Twitter user @paupaudesarapen shared safety and survival tips to both women and men when traveling outdoors, particularly in dimly lit places.

Because of the news abt the bulacan missing persons, here are some safety/survival tips for all women (and men) out there. 1) Avoid putting ur hair in a ponytail or any hairstyle that would section ur hair in 1 place – lalo na pag maglalakad mag-isa sa madilim & liblib na place — edgar allan’s hoe (@paupaudesarapen) July 5, 2022

Update on the cases

In an update on Wednesday, the Bulacan Police said that provincial cops found one of the three individuals.

The police report said that Cabradilla was the one who initially identified the victim as the 24-year-old Dayor.

Her relatives later confirmed her identity through her tattoos and her clothing.

“The victim was described as 5′ to 5’3″ tall, wearing a gray jacket, pink blouse, pants, and bracelets on both arms,” the police report said.

Bulacan police found her lifeless body in a small creek at the border of Tabang, Guiguinto, and Barangay Tikay in Malolos, Bulacan.

Based on a separate report, initial investigation showed that the victim has no stab or gun wounds. However, her iPhone 11 and wallet were not with her.

The case about her disappearance is still under ongoing investigation.

A Facebook page called Bulacan Update also later posted that De Guzman, a 14-year-old girl, was already found, according to the latter’s aunt.

“UPDATE!!! Nakita na at ligtas ang napabalitang nawawala na si Shella Mae Galang De Guzman, 14 years old, ayon sa kanyang tiyahin na si Lucinda Galang. Maraming salamat po sa lahat!” the post reads.

As of writing, there are still no reports on Genciane whereabouts.