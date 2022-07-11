‘Let’s make handa na’: Conyo quips flood DNX News’ post on storm update

A Bacolod-based online publication garnered humorous reactions from Facebook users for its use of Filipino slang on its storm update.

Digital News Exchange, a digital information hub in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, posted on Friday, July 8 an advisory about storms in the coming months.

“Two Bagyo. State weather bureau PAGASA says two or three cyclones are expected to enter the Philippines in each of the months of July, August, September, and November,” the post reads.

Ana Solis, climate monitoring chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced this forecast during the 149th National Climate Forum last week.

Based on reports, Solis advised the public to expect two or three cyclones to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in each month starting in July, then August, September and November.

DNX’s post, meanwhile, had since blown up on Facebook. So far, it garnered 64,000 reactions, 11,000 comments and 93,000 shares.

While it may seem like an ordinary public storm advisory, DNX News’ version was poked fun at due to its odd use of “Conyo” language or Filipino slang that mixes Filipino and English words.

Most of the reactions or 51,000 of them were laugh emojis. The rest were 6,400 crying emojis and 5,500 likes.

The comments section was filled with suggestions on surviving storms that Facebook users wrote using the same Filipino jargon.

A few personalities also left their own witty remarks there.

“You have to dala dala always ng payong guys because two bagyo is coming na naman. It so nakakalungkot.. Sana the two bagyo will make ikot ikot nalang sa paligid ng Pilipinas and not make pasok pasok na sa lupa ng Philippines you know,” a Filipino singer named Robert Basan Abella Jr. said.

“I’ll make handa for the two bagyo. Thank you,” an actor and host named Eri Neeman said.

“Omg let’s make handa na,” a comic book artist named Ruselle Lovedioro commented.

Others also made quips about the social media manager who wrote the update.

“Whoever proof checked this needs to be held accountable for. It should be bagyos with an ‘s’,” one user said.

“Editor typing on iPhone 13 pro max fully paid, while sipping milktea. Gosh…This is too much,” another user commented.

The word “Coño” is common Spanish idiom that is vulgar in nature.

The word takes in an entirely different meaning in the Philippine context. Spelled as “Conyo,” it can refer to the Taglish language itself or the speaker.

According to the Urban Dictionary, a crowdsourced online dictionary, conyo is defined as “one who combines two languages in at least a single sentence. In Filipino perspective, one is a ‘conyo’ when Filipino words are being liaised and pronounced like American English.”