Microsoft Teams outage sets off celebratory, reflective memes, reactions

The keyword “MS Teams” for Microsoft Teams, a communication platform, earned some buzz on local Twitter following a global outage.

Microsoft Corporation confirmed in the afternoon of July 21 that its application was down for more than 3,000 users in the world, citing data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The Washington-based software giant later issued an update on Twitter that the incident was due to a “broken connection to an internal storage service.”

“We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate the impact,” Microsoft said.

Throughout the day, Microsoft issued updates to the public about its recovery operations to bring Teams and Microsoft Office 365 back up.

By 3 p.m., the company said that most services and features of Teams and Microsoft Office 365 have already recovered after hours-long of inaccessibility.

“Service availability has mostly recovered with only a few service features still requiring attention. We’ll continue to monitor the service while the remaining actions are completed,” Microsoft tweeted.

Provided on the tweet is a link to Microsoft’s full report on its current health status.

“Our telemetry indicates that service availability continues to be above 99% across the majority of regions. Some users in the UK region may experience residual impact with certain features in Microsoft Teams. We’re continuing to monitor the service to ensure full recovery and apply targeted mitigations for any residual impact,” the current status reads.

Before this, the keyword “MS Teams” reached the trending topics of Twitter Philippines as users aired their reactions, mostly funny, to the incident on the micro-blogging platform.

As of writing, it has 10,000 tweets under its belt.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines was among the unfortunate victims of MS Office’s glitches.

The SC’s Public Information Office advised the public about this issue on Twitter at 11 a.m.

Later, at noon, the SCPIO tweeted that the Philippine Judiciary’s 365 accounts were restored.

“Please be advised that per the Supreme Court Management Information Systems Office, the issues affecting the Philippine Judiciary 365 accounts have been resolved and all systems have been restored,” the tweet reads.

Some Filipinos, however, seemed to celebrate the temporary outage in the form of memes and funny images on Twitter and Facebook.

Filipino artist Sskait also joined in the fun. The artist released a witty comic strip where the character resorted to sleeping after MS Teams went out.

Others, meanwhile, were more reflective of their views about the MS Teams outage.

“What if someone intentionally made MS Teams buggy so that the exhausted workforce can take a damn break from all this shit?” one Twitter user asked.

“Y’all see how burnt out we are that we’re collectively celebrating MS Teams being down,” another user tweeted.