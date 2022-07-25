Ateneo guidance office opens lines for one-on-one debriefing after shooting

Following the sudden shooting that occurred during the Ateneo Law School graduation last Sunday, the university has opened its lines to members of the academic community who want to have a debriefing.

The Ateneo de Manila University said that the Loyola Schools Office of Guidance and Counseling (LSOGC) is accepting a scheduled one-on-one debriefing in the aftermath of the incident that killed three people and injured two injured.

Members of the Ateneo community may call the following of their emergency hotlines which are manned 24/7:

0920-918-2582

0961-537-4319

0920-859-8798

The LSOGC said it is also “currently planning a collective briefing in the wake of the shooting.”

A debriefing pertains to a conversational session that provides emotional and psychological support after a traumatic experience. It aims to prevent post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health concerns.

Meanwhile, the shooting occurred around an hour before the graduation ceremony.

Suspect Chao Tiao Yumul or Yumol, a doctor, opened fire on guests and security personnel at the Loyola Heights campus of Ateneo, targeting former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.

She was attending her daughter Hannah‘s graduation from law studies.

The elder Furigay and her aide Victor George Capistrano were killed. Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiola also lost his life in an attempt to stop Yumul.

