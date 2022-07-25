‘He deserves to be named and recognized’: Filipinos mourn death of Ateneo guard

Ateneo de Manila security guard Jeneven Bandiala is one of the casualties of the recent shooting incident at the Ateneo De Manila University on Sunday, July 24.

A Filipino has posted on Facebook a tribute to Bandiala, who reportedly stopped the identified shooter physician Chao Tiao Yumul or Yumol.

“Hindi lang siya isang security guard sa Ateneo. Tao siya…may pangalan siya. He deserves to be named and recognized,” the post reads.

The post has now reached 72,000 reactions and 1,400 comments as of posting.

“May God provide comfort and peace to Mr. Jeneven’s family during this difficult time, may his soul rest in peace,” A Filipino user commented.

“Rest in peace po you did your work sir, You deserved to be recognised by others. Kung yung mga pulis at sundalo napaparangalan ikaw pa kaya. Hindi biro ang trabaho ng isang guwardiya, pareho sa mga pulis at sundalo binubuwis nila ang buhay nila,” another online user said.

“Jeneven Bandiola, an Ateneo guard who protected many lives. Remember his name,” a Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, A Filipino Redditor reposted the post on the platform.

“When all eyes are on the suspect, let’s also offer our condolences to Mr. Jeneven Bandiala’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace Kuya Jeneven. Thank you for your bravery,” reads the post.

“The security guards of Ateneo are great people. Kuya Jeneven is a hero,” a Redditor commented.

“It’s deeply upsetting to think that what seemed to be just another day at work would turn out to be his last day on Earth. Thank you for your service, Sir Jeneven. Rest in peace,” another said.

Bandiala was among the at least three casualties in the shoot-out, alongside former Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay and her close aide Victor Capistrano. Furigay’s daughter Hannah and a bystander sustained injuries and are recovering from the violence.

