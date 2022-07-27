Aftermath of July 27 Abra quake: Damaged buildings, heritage sites

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked parts of northern Luzon on Wednesday morning, July 27, damaging several houses, buildings and historic tourist sites in the area.

The earthquake struck at around 8:43 a.m. at a depth of 25 km. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the epicenter in the province of Abra, warning possible aftershocks in the area.

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Abra in Philippines, strongly felt in Manila | How magnitude 7.0 quake rattled Pinoys on July 27

The strong earthquake left damage to the facade of the Vigan Cathedral, one of the country’s oldest Augustinian churches, in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

Several heritage buildings in the city were not spared from the shake, with visible cracks seen on their structures. Major debris also blocked off various roads, smashing cars parked on the street.

Vigan City Mayor Jose Singson Jr. announced an indefinite class and work suspension due to the earthquake.

Falling debris was spotted at the famous bell tower in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, which has since been closed to the public after the earthquake. Tourists and residents who were near the bell tower during the earthquake reportedly evacuated to the Bantay Municipal Hall located nearby.



Meanwhile, several establishments in Abra that had been destroyed by the quake were seen leaning over, according to Rep. Ching Bernos (Abra).

LOOK | Several buildings in Abra damaged by the strong quake Wednesday (July 27, 2022). 📸: Office of Cong. Ching Bernos pic.twitter.com/0P9QC1NEnC — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) July 27, 2022

In Bucay, Abra, a public elementary school also shared images of damaged building pillars and destroyed ceilings in the earthquake’s aftermath.



At least one fatality was recorded in La Trinidad, Benguet, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

RELATED: Death toll in Abra quake rises to 4, with 60 injured