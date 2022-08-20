‘Mag-ingat sa van kidnapping’: PNP shares infographic on how to stay safe

A public service page of the national police in Eastern Visayas shared tips on how individuals can stay vigilant and safe amid reported “van kidnapping” and similar circumstances.

The Police Community Affairs and Development Group in the region posted an infographic on Thursday amid the perceived rise in kidnapping incidents in the country following different reports on the topic.

Among these are cases of Filipinos being kidnapped by people in vans or other vehicles.

The PCADG Eastern Visayas advised the public of the following:

Avoid being “easy” targets on the streets or outside

Inform your loved ones about your whereabouts

Protect and defend oneself

Listen to your “instinct”

It also shared specific ways how individuals can practice the main tips above.

The information is a translated version of tips that are reportedly from UNICEF Agora. This was also reported by a publication in a 2019 article.

Meanwhile, PCADG’s post came amid recent reports of kidnappings involving vans.

Earlier this month, a teenager was allegedly kidnapped by men hailing a white van in Tacloban City.

In the same month, businessman, kidnapped in Bukidnon, was reportedly dragged to their waiting vehicles.

Another man in Taal, Batangas was also snatched by suspects and brought to two vehicles this month. He was found dead the next day in Quezon Province.

Police Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, denied the perceived rise in kidnapping incidents in the country.

“Inihalimbawa ni Fajardo ang magkahiwalay na ulat ng alleged kidnapping ng dalawang bata sa Bulacan, kamakailan,” a report by state-run Radyo Pilipinas said on Thursday.

“Lumabas aniya sa imbestigasyon na naglayas lang matapos makagalitan ang isa; at ang pangalawa naman ay sumama lang sa mga kaibigan na mag-overnight na hindi nagpaalalam sa magulang,” it added.

“Doon naman aniya sa kaso ng batang natagpuang patay sa Bustos Bulacan matapos na iulat na nawawala, ay nahuli na ang suspek. Gayundin ang responsable sa pagpatay ng babaeng engineer, na una ring iniulat na nawawala sa Malolos, Bulacan,” the report continued.

“Tiniyak naman ni Fajardo, na mabilis na inaaksyunan ng PNP ang lahat ng mga kaso ng mga iniulat na nawawala, at walang dapat na ikaalarma ang publiko,” it further said.

