Food biz temporarily halts mall operations due to kamote supply shortage

A food business is temporarily postponing its mall operations due to a shortage of “kamote” or sweet potato supplies.

Quisine issued an advisory saying its stall in Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City will be closed from August 26, Friday, to August 28, Sunday because of its supply’s “unfortunate shortage” that it said was “brought about by the rainy season.”

“Rest assured that we will be back to serving you 100% quality products from Sept 2 onwards! We thank you for your continued patronage! Stay safe and see you soon!!!” it added in its advisory.

The food business describes itself as an enterprise that provides “sumptuous and trendy dishes” which include kamote chips, sushi bakes, homebrewed teas, waffle sandwiches, noodles, ribeye steaks and taco trays.

Its kamote chips have been touted as “among the best pulutans or pica-picas (finger food) out there” based on taste value.

“With all of our dishes, we always provide crusty finishes with every bite. Our clients loved this, which sparked the idea to venture into this new snack,” Gail Solis, Quisine’s marketing and public relations head, said before.

“Moreover, the main reason we shifted to kamote crisps goes back to our main value proposition of curating culinary innovations. We constantly strive to keep ourselves ahead of the curve by producing unique and distinct alterations from the norm,” she added.

“Kamotes” are commonly planted in flat and slightly rolling opened areas.

The agriculture department considers the nutrient-rich vegetable one of the most important crops in the country.

It can help manage diabetes, improve digestion and prevent vitamin A deficiency, among others.